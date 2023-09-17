Tamannaah Bhatia Makes Heads Turn In Classic Black Body-hugging Gown With Gold Earrings

The stunning Tamannaah Bhatia is known to captivate her fans through her head-turning fashion moments. She keeps her best foot forward to grace the red carpet of events, and her new avatar for the success party of Jailer is no exception.

Tamannaah Bhatia In Black Gown

Have you seen Tamannaah’s avatar before? The actress is absolutely rocking the class of black. This matte black body-hugging dress defines Tamannaah’s toned curves and figure. With the turtle neck pattern, she exudes the charm of a boss. The fitted bodice, followed by ruched details, creates a sense of sensuality. The actress dons this dress from Schiaparelli. She looked like a vision of elegance in the black gown with the white backdrop.

How To Ace Up The Boss Look

Get into the spotlight with the stellar appearances in a black gown. The long gold earrings add the extra dose of drama, making heads turn towards her. The sophisticated, sleek bun perfectly combines with her classy appearance. The pink shadowed eyes and pink glossy lips add the sparkle of color, making her look nothing short of a badass queen. The black strappy heels with gold embellishments uplift her glam.

The actress got dressed for the success party of Jailer. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Other than him, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others.

So, did you like Tamannaah’s head-turning appearance? Let us know in the comments.