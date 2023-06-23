Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to the negative reviews on her intimate scenes in ‘Jee Karda’, read

Jee Karda, has quite been talk of the town. With the amazing acting prowess brought by grand ensemble cast in the series and fantastic direction, the series brought in a fresh narrative definitely. However, with the movie hitting headlines, Tamannaah aka Lavanya got too much unnecessary hate from the netizens for her role in the movie.

Tamannaah, the leading lady who brought Lavanya to life, faced a whirlwind of emotions both on and off-screen. While Lavanya struggled to embrace the concept of tying the knot with her fiancé Rishabh, little did Tamannaah know that her portrayal would cause a frenzy among her devoted fans.

Amidst the chaotic storm of opinions, Tamannaah gracefully waltzed through it all, letting her vibrant charisma speak volumes and proving that sometimes the boldest moves make the biggest waves.

Talking to DNA, the actress opened up on the intimate scenes and also praised the director for making it easy and comfortable, saying, “These scenes are very instrumental in order to tell the journies of these people. So, in no capacity, these are there to titillate or grab eyeballs. Especially, when you show a relationship drama, this is such an important aspect of it because it is the truth. Whether people like it or not, this is how it is. Suhail was someone who really made me feel comfortable. There was really no resistance from Suhail or me to kind of get into Lavanya and Rishabh (their characters).”

She added, “I think we both understood that these people know each other in a way that maybe in their lives, nobody else would know them so deeply so the physicality of us even in a non-intimate scene was as if we were like one unit.”