Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Throwback Memories As She Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday On Stree 2 Set

Tamannaah Bhatia is making waves with her role in Aranmanai 4. The film has earned mixed reviews from critics and audiences. In addition to her acting skills, Tamannaah Bhatia shared updates of her work and more on Instagram. The actress recently celebrated her 32nd birthday with nostalgia and excitement. Take a look below!

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Birthday Celebration-

On her Instagram post, Tamannaah Bhatia shared heartfelt throwback pictures from her past birthdays and memorable moments throughout her career. In a celebratory mood, she also shared a sneak peek of her dance performance of the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the highly anticipated film ‘Stree 2 ‘. The video showcases her vibrant energy and graceful moves, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the film’s musical sequences.

There are candid moments of Tamannaah and the team on set, revealing the fun and collaborative spirit behind the scenes. The actress is seen cutting cake as she enjoys every single moment on the set. Similarly, Rajkummar Rao and other cast members are seen cutting a cake as the film shooting wraps up and celebrating that moment.

View Instagram Post 1: Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Throwback Memories As She Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday On Stree 2 Set

By sharing these memories, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “From Woh raat to Aaj ki Raat, Very cold by the weather, but so warm from everyone’s love. One of my best birthdays ever, Waqt Barbaad kiye bina keep showering your love on #AajKiRaat from #Stree2.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.