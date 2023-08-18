ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia ups boss glam in stylish blazer suit, see pics

Tamannaah's latest ensemble captures her innate fashion sensibility, accentuating the blazer's allure with her distinct touch. The outfit features a layer of plain fabric draping gracefully over a plaid-patterned jacket

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Aug,2023 21:30:01
Tamannaah Bhatia is setting the fashion scene ablaze, proving that the era of boss babes is still very much alive and thriving. The talented actress recently donned a striking brown blazer, exuding a blend of confidence and grace that’s truly inspiring. Her choice of attire serves as a bold fashion statement, skillfully paired with a variety of accessories that further elevate her look. With this ensemble, she effortlessly underscores the enduring power of a well-crafted blazer, showcasing her unique style that resonates with timeless elegance.

Tamannaah’s latest ensemble captures her innate fashion sensibility, accentuating the blazer’s allure with her distinct touch. The outfit features a layer of plain fabric draping gracefully over a plaid-patterned jacket. The cleverly designed half sleeves are adorned with charming golden buttons, adding a subtle touch of sophistication. Complementing the blazer, she wears wide-leg trousers crafted from the same checkered fabric, creating a seamless and visually appealing ensemble.

Her hairstyle consists of loose curls that effortlessly enhance the overall ease and grace of her appearance. Whether swept back carelessly or cascading gently in front, her free-flowing locks exude a sense of effortless beauty. Tamannaah’s makeup enhances her natural radiance with a dewy finish. A delicate blush pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick add a touch of softness and refinement to her look.

Tamannaah’s choice of jewelry is equally captivating. Her ear game is on point with interlocking circular earrings stealing the spotlight, while a bold golden ear cuff adds a touch of edginess to her overall ensemble. With her keen attention to detail, Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion prowess shines through. Once again, Tamannaah Bhatia asserts her status as a true fashion icon, seamlessly blending stunning jewelry and elegant accessories to create an ensemble that’s nothing short of legendary.”

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

