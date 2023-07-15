Tamannaah Bhatia visits her alma-mater ‘ R D National College’ in style, check out

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently starred in Prime Video’s hit series “Jee Karda,” decided to express her appreciation for the show’s success in a unique way. The talented actress made a surprise visit to her alma mater, R. D. National College in Mumbai, to celebrate the achievements of “Jee Karda.” Dancing her way into the hearts of faculty and students, Tamannaah’s grand entry to the beats of dhol created an atmosphere of excitement and joy.

Visiting one’s alma mater is often a deeply emotional and beautiful experience. It is a chance to reconnect with the place that played a significant role in shaping one’s formative years and to reminisce about cherished memories. And that’s what it looks like that, Tamannaah is vibing with as she visited hers recently, to celebrate Jee Karda. The actress was last seen in Lust Stories 2 and is currently shooting to headlines with her fiery dance to Kaavaalaa.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently treated her fans by sharing a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress looked effortlessly stylish as she rocked a set of camouflage casual co-ords. She donned a trendy camouflage trouser pant, paired with a chic sports bra. To add a fashionable touch, Tamannaah topped off the ensemble with a stylish shrug jacket. Keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for a natural look, while her wavy hairdo added a touch of glam to the overall appearance. Tamannaah’s fashion-forward choice and impeccable style sense left her fans in awe, garnering admiration and praise for her trendy yet effortless look.

