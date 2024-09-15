Tamannaah Bhatia Vs. Shriya Saran: Whose Shimmery Red Thigh-high Slit Dress Is Perfect For Cocktail Party?

In the fashion world, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shriya Saran are renowned names known for their impeccable fashion sense, continuously setting trends with their bold choices. With their style statements, the divas merge elegance with modernity, inspiring fashion enthusiasts across the globe. From red carpets to casual outings, they grab attention everywhere they go, cementing their status as fashion icons in the industry. The divas graced their look in a similar kind of red shimmery thigh-high dress, and it will be interesting to find out whose ensemble is perfect for a cocktail party.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Red Thigh-high Slit Gown

The Lust Stories 2 actress dons a hot red gown resembling a saree. The outfit features intricate bead details with shimmery embellishments—the butterfly neckline blouse followed by a fitting skirt with a thigh-high slit adding flared detail. The draped palu looks like a saree. While the trail detail looks grand, with the grandeur of this dress and sparkling touch, you can style it for a cocktail party with your touch.

Shriya Saran’s Red Thigh-high Slit Gown

On the other hand, the Drishyam actress opts for a cut-out red gown featuring an attractive neckline and fitting bodice that defines her picturesque figure. The one-sided trail pattern embellished with sheer detail and small frills looks stunning. The striped shimmery detail creates a mesmerizing glimpse. With the unique pattern and sassy cut-out, this outfit is an absolute masterpiece that will help you rock your vibe at a cocktail party.

Well, we liked both the red dresses. However, the choice differs from person to person, depending on comfort and pattern.