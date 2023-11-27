Tamannaah Bhatia’s Floral Spin To Her Bossy Pantsuit Looks Classy And Cool, Take A Look

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most famous actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. Apart from her on-screen appearances and acting skills, the actress is known to set the fashion bar high with her exquisite wardrobe collection. From trendy one-piece to ethereal saree, she has everything in her fashion book. And the latest in the collection is her bossy pantsuit. Let’s have a look below.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Bossy Pantsuit With Floral Spin

Absolutely Stunning? Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to make heads turn with her fashion, and this new look in the black pantsuit is the newest in the collection. The Plan A Plan B actress wore a pantsuit from the closest of ace design, Rahul Mishra. The outfit includes a black blazer with matching flared pants. What caught our attention was the floral side of the blazer. The huge white flower with orange details looks stunning.

Tamannaah styles her look with the white stone earrings. While her messy bun, rosy makeup and high heels complete her glam with the tiny orange handbag, she makes a statement appearance. The actress got dressed for an event by designer Rahul Mishra. Throughout the photos, she poses with all the people gathered for the event, including her boyfriend Vijay Verma, actress Karisma Kapoor and others.

She wrote,” @rahulmishra_7 and @divyabmishra thank youuu for such a heartwarming afternoon!

An intimate setup that turned into a haven for genuine conversations… We dived into the worlds of fashion, sustainability, business, and all things creative.

And Rahul’s new store and collection? AFEW is casual glam at its best – glamorous yet comfy! Loved every moment of it. ”

What is your reaction to this? Comment down.