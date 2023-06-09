ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read

Tamannaah Bhatia dropped a joy-filled post on her social media handle, where she sparked about the connections between Jee Karda and her childhood. Check out post down beneath-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jun,2023 19:07:40
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read

Tamannaah Bhatia‘s latest OTT flick, ‘Jee Karda,’ is a heartfelt journey that holds a special connection to her childhood. This talented actress takes us on an enchanting ride, as she brings to life a story that resonates with her own personal experiences. Owing to that, the actress dropped a joy-filled post on her social media handle, where she sparked about the connections between Jee Karda and her childhood. Check out-

Tamannaah Bhatia’s childhood memories

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her childhood, where we can see her perform at her school. She followed it by a video from the beach, where we can see her casual strutting by the beach with a glass of her favourite drink. Sharing the same, she wrote, “This throwback reminded me that since childhood nothing made me as happy as dancing to my favourite songs. No matter what happens… just dance! #JeeKardaThrowback Show me your then and now… I’d love to hear your story. Watch #JeeKardaOnPrime on June 15” and tagged Prime Video.

Here take a look at the video-

About Jee Karda

“Jee Karda,” produced by Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, delves into the intricate tapestry of human relationships, focusing particularly on the dynamics of friendship. This enthralling series introduces us to a group of seven childhood friends who find themselves embarking on a tumultuous journey of love, commitment, and heartbreak. Co-written by the talented duo of Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, the narrative explores the complexities that arise when deep connections are put to the test. With a compelling storyline and a stellar cast, “Jee Karda” unravels the layers of emotions, unveiling the true essence of friendship and the challenges that come with it. Prepare to be captivated as this heartfelt tale unfolds, leaving a lasting impact on your heart and soul.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tamannaah Bhatia gets crowned as seventh wonder, Vijay Varma wonders if he could be the ‘8th’
Tamannaah Bhatia gets crowned as seventh wonder, Vijay Varma wonders if he could be the ‘8th’
Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls
Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls
Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia highlights a scene with Vijay Varma
Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia highlights a scene with Vijay Varma
Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing
Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing
Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia's special friendship diaries
Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia's special friendship diaries
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
Latest Stories
Mithila Palkar gets back her 'normalcy' again, here's how
Mithila Palkar gets back her 'normalcy' again, here's how
Tara Sutaria's Summer Special Drink; Check Out
Tara Sutaria's Summer Special Drink; Check Out
Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra's BTS photo from Badtameez Dil set delights fans
Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra's BTS photo from Badtameez Dil set delights fans
Young Indian Car Designer Sahil Khan's Passion and Attention to Detail Propel Him to Stardom in the Industry
Young Indian Car Designer Sahil Khan's Passion and Attention to Detail Propel Him to Stardom in the Industry
Parull Khanna: From Cabin Crew to Jewelry Maven - A Journey of Determination and Creativity
Parull Khanna: From Cabin Crew to Jewelry Maven - A Journey of Determination and Creativity
Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma's endearing friendship shines in latest photo
Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma's endearing friendship shines in latest photo
Read Latest News