Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read

Tamannaah Bhatia‘s latest OTT flick, ‘Jee Karda,’ is a heartfelt journey that holds a special connection to her childhood. This talented actress takes us on an enchanting ride, as she brings to life a story that resonates with her own personal experiences. Owing to that, the actress dropped a joy-filled post on her social media handle, where she sparked about the connections between Jee Karda and her childhood. Check out-

Tamannaah Bhatia’s childhood memories

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her childhood, where we can see her perform at her school. She followed it by a video from the beach, where we can see her casual strutting by the beach with a glass of her favourite drink. Sharing the same, she wrote, “This throwback reminded me that since childhood nothing made me as happy as dancing to my favourite songs. No matter what happens… just dance! #JeeKardaThrowback Show me your then and now… I’d love to hear your story. Watch #JeeKardaOnPrime on June 15” and tagged Prime Video.

About Jee Karda

“Jee Karda,” produced by Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, delves into the intricate tapestry of human relationships, focusing particularly on the dynamics of friendship. This enthralling series introduces us to a group of seven childhood friends who find themselves embarking on a tumultuous journey of love, commitment, and heartbreak. Co-written by the talented duo of Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, the narrative explores the complexities that arise when deep connections are put to the test. With a compelling storyline and a stellar cast, “Jee Karda” unravels the layers of emotions, unveiling the true essence of friendship and the challenges that come with it. Prepare to be captivated as this heartfelt tale unfolds, leaving a lasting impact on your heart and soul.