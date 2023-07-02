Tamannaah Bhatia’s love for ‘cutting chai’ is all relatable, see pic

Cutting chai! The drink that everyone adores in India. Imagine walking through the busy streets, smelling the spices and hearing the traffic sounds. In the midst of all that chaos, you find comfort in a tiny glass of hot tea. It’s a special drink that brings people together, whether it’s at a roadside stall, an office canteen, or a cozy café.

And this therapeutic drink is what the stars adore too all the way!

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a hot cup of cutting chai

The stunning Tamannaah Bhatia recently treated her fans to a candid glimpse behind the scenes of her latest photoshoot. In the picture, we see the actress indulging in a steaming cup of cutting chai, radiating happiness and delight. With a contagious smile on her face, Tamannaah truly captures the essence of enjoying this therapeutic drink. The moment effortlessly exudes a warm and joyful vibe, making us all feel the same happiness inside and out.

In case you do not know what a ‘Cutting Chai’ is! Well, here’s some ‘silly’ insights to chai recipe and then how you make it ‘Cutting’

Making cutting chai is a simple and delightful process. In a saucepan, bring water to a boil and add loose black tea leaves or tea bags. Optional additions like grated ginger or crushed cardamom pods can enhance the flavor. Allow the tea to simmer for a few minutes to infuse the flavors. Next, pour in the milk and bring the mixture back to a boil. Simmer for a few more minutes to let the tea brew. Add sugar to taste, stir until it dissolves, and then strain the chai into small cups or glasses. To make it a cutting chai, pour half of the prepared chai into another cup. This way, you have two smaller servings to enjoy or share with someone. Sip and relish the comforting flavors of homemade cutting chai.