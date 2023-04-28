ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia’s mornings are all about rejuvenating walks, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Apr,2023 22:05:48
Tamannaah Bhatia follows a strict fitness routine to keep herself healthy and in shape. The actress has got a strict eating regime, and has also been a head-turner with her fitness. Given her everyday posts and pictures on her social media handle, the actress has given her fans nothing but goals with her fitness quotient. And here we have shared a candid picture from the actress’ Instagram stories, where the actress can be seen taking a rejuvenating walk by a stadium in the morning.

Tamannaah Bhatia morning routine

In the picture, we can see Tamannaah Bhatia wearing a stylish workout co-ord set. She can be seen wearing a stylish pink tank top that she clubbed with black leggings. The diva completed the look with a half bun hairstyle and a pair of stylish sneakers.

We can see the surreal sunrise in the backdrop, while Tamannaah goes for a therapeutic jog. Check out below-

Work Front

Tamannaah Bhatia has become one of the most leading stars from the nation. With her amazing work on the screen in south predominantly, the actress has now come a long way. However, she marked her pan-Indian fame with the movie Baahubali. Later to that, she got featured in Bollywood movies too, like Himmatwala, Plan A Plan B, Babli Bouncer and others.

Tamannaah Bhatia Latest News

Of late, the actress has been hitting the headlines after getting spotted with Vijay Varma, after the two stepped out of a restaurant. Netizens were quick to speculate that they were off for a dinner date. Of late, the couple has been making headlines for being in a rumoured relationship. However, neither of the two confirmed the same.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

