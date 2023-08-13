“There’s a big difference”, Katrina Kaif on Bollywood's political silence

Katrina Kaif sheds light on the reasons why Bollywood celebrities often choose to refrain from expressing their political opinions. In a video shared by BRUT, the renowned actress candidly discusses this topic, offering insights into the perspective of actors on this matter.

According to Katrina Kaif, many actors tend to avoid commenting on political issues simply because they are not actively involved in politics. She elaborates that they may genuinely feel no compulsion to share their views in such matters. Drawing a clear distinction, she emphasizes that having personal opinions within the confines of one’s home is separate from expressing them on a public platform. Additionally, she highlights the contrast between sharing opinions on politics and speaking out for social causes like Educate Girls.

Katrina acknowledges the uniqueness of each individual’s situation and viewpoints, abstaining from speaking on behalf of others. She underlines that while she cannot comment for anyone else, she personally acknowledges that there are times when she refrains from commenting on certain topics. Importantly, this does not indicate a lack of opinion, but rather the consideration of appropriate timing and context.

Check out-

Furthermore, the actress distinguishes between political discussions and initiatives for social betterment. To her, causes like Educate Girls transcend the realm of politics, encapsulating humanitarian and societal concerns. Through her perspective, Katrina Kaif provides a nuanced understanding of the choices actors make when it comes to expressing opinions on public platforms, underscoring the multifaceted dynamics between personal viewpoints and public discourse.