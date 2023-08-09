This is what Janhvi Kapoor loves the most! Check out

Displaying her penchant for single long shots capturing her mesmerizing dance sequences in films, Janhvi Kapoor, the amazingly stunning diva, recently treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse. The snippet hails from the sets of the movie “Bawaal,” in which she shared the screen with Varun Dhawan. Janhvi’s love for these unbroken shots that beautifully showcase her dance prowess shines through in this captivating BTS moment.

In the shared footage, Janhvi exudes grace and elegance as she dons an exquisite sheer golden saree. The young diva effortlessly sways to the rhythm of the song “Dilon Ki Doriyan,” captivating viewers with her innate talent and radiant presence. The single extended shot not only highlights Janhvi’s dancing finesse but also provides a sneak peek into the meticulous dedication that goes into creating such captivating sequences.

With her ethereal appearance and graceful moves, Janhvi Kapoor once again mesmerizes her fans, inviting them into the enchanting world of Bollywood filmmaking. As the BTS moment continues to circulate on social media platforms, it’s evident that Janhvi’s devotion to her craft and her genuine love for dancing continue to strike a chord with audiences far and wide.

Have a look-

Reactions

Soon after Janhvi shared the video, netizens came in with mixed reactions.

One wrote, “People reacting super and etc, but clearly know this is bullshit. Bollywood Era gone. Really expecting good story to show up. Learn from south industry”

Another wrote, “Prefer you in small dresses but saree is”

A third user wrote, “GOLDEN GIRL OF BOLLYWOOD”