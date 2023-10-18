Movies | Celebrities

Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif unveils Emraan Hashmi aka ‘sinister’ Aatish’s first-look poster, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Oct,2023 10:15:18
credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

In a jaw-dropping revelation, the highly-anticipated trailer for “Tiger 3” has finally dropped, unveiling the sinister face of evil in the form of Aatish, portrayed by the incredibly talented Emraan Hashmi. The third instalment of the hit espionage franchise is already generating waves of excitement among fans and cinephiles alike. The action-packed trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the high-octane world of espionage, showcasing thrilling chase sequences, explosive stunts, and a gripping cat-and-mouse game between Aatish and the indomitable Tiger, portrayed by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Mark your calendars for November 12th, as “Tiger 3” promises to hit cinemas with a bang, transcending language barriers as it releases in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience. The film is helmed by acclaimed director Maneesh Sharma and is being produced by the iconic Yash Raj Films (YRF), marking their 50th year in the industry. With “Tiger 3,” YRF continues to expand its thrilling “YRF Spy Universe,” captivating fans with tales of espionage, intrigue, and action that transcend boundaries. Stay tuned for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle like no other, as the battle between good and evil takes center stage on the big screen.

Katrina Kaif drops first look poster of Emraan Hashmi:

Talking about the character, Emraan Hashmi said, “I had an amazing time creating Aatish — a man who is fuelled by rage and will go to any length to finish Tiger. I play a very distinctively different villain that is rare in Hindi cinema. He is cerebral, his mind is his greatest weapon and he also wields immense power over authorities across countries to bring his devious plans into motion.” He added, “He single-mindedly wants to destroy Tiger, his family and by doing that, he wants to take out the biggest super agent of India. He knows Tiger will always be the last man standing for India and he wants him removed at any cost,” as quoted by The Statesman.

Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif unveils Emraan Hashmi aka ‘sinister’ Aatish’s first-look poster, check out 862120

