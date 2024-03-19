Timeless Beauty: Malaika Arora’s Look Defines Classic Glamour In A Nude Sheer Gown. Watch!

With her divineness, Malaika Arora makes a reappearance in the fashion industry. Proven to captivate her audience, she dresses beautifully this time to update her positive outlook. Even at her most relaxed performances, the actress exudes confidence and poise. In addition, because of her stunning appearance and experience as a gorgeous diva, she doesn’t think twice about trying on bold and unconventional outfits. Please take a look at her breathtaking appearance in these latest pictures. She looked amazing in a sheer, nude gown that made fans sweat.

Malaika Arora’s Nude Sheer Gown Appearance-

The Chaiyya Chaiyya diva, posted a video of herself with attached various pictures of her recent photoshoot in a nude sheer gown. The actress opted for a nude, strappy, deep sweetheart neckline, corset midriff fitted, black waist belt, and pleated sheer floor-length gown. The outfit is from Aria, and it costs Rs. 54,500. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted low bun hairstyle. The diva opted for shimmery brown eyeshadow, eyelashes, kajal kohl, blushy cheeks, and creamy nude lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold heart pendant necklace and rings by Tara Fine Jewellery paired with beige heels. In the video, she posted a various photoshoot picture with dazzling postures.

