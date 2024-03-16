Timeless Beauty: Shriya Saran Graces The Scene In A Golden Gown; See Photos

Shriya Saran, a lovely Indian actress, is known for her daring design choices that combine traditional and contemporary trends effortlessly. Her design style exudes confidence and personality, ranging from vivid ethnic attire to sleek modern looks. Her fashion choices reflect a perfect balance of tradition and modernity, sophistication and experimentation, making her a style icon admired by many. Shriya enjoys experimenting and consistently captivates the fashion world with her varied and bold choices, such as her latest appearance in a golden gown. Take a peek below.

Shriya Saran’s Golden Gown Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the gorgeous diva shared pictures of herself on Instagram in a gold gown. The outfit comprises a gold round neckline, full sleeves, and a hand-embroidered python-printed shimmery bodycon gown. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for a heavy base makeup with black smudge eyeliner, light brown shimmery cheeks, and pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops, a bracelet, and a silver and diamond ring paired with beige and silver heels. She flaunts her classy-toned physique with a killer attitude in the pictures.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s glamorous appearance? Let us know your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.