Anne Hathaway is a prominent American actress who has performed in several films and television shows, including “The Princess Diaries,” “Les Misérables,” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” She has received multiple awards for her performances, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Anne Hathaway is one of the actors whose films have left a lasting effect. The Devil Wears Prada actor gave us one of the finest fashion flicks of all time and countless memorable red-carpet looks. Today is Anne Hathway’s 39th birthday, and we look back at the instances when the Princess Diaries star proved that there’s no such thing as too much sparkle.

Here Are Some Of Her Sparkle Outfit Collections –

The Academy Award winner dazzled in a stunning gold short dress with extensive sequin embroidery and cut-outs around her neck at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. The remainder of her ensemble was kept simple with a beautiful pixie hairstyle, sparkly t-strap shoes, and a striking diamond bracelet.

Following that, the actress, who has already won a Golden Globe Award, wore a gown with a halter neckline and a fitted bodice. The sequin pattern flowing through the lengths of the dress emphasized her physique. Hathaway complemented her appearance with peep-toe stilettos, center-parted straight hair, and minimal makeup.

The Love and Other Drugs actress taught us how to dramatically boost a plain LBD with a bunch of sequins for an appearance on a talk show! A little dress, black pantyhose, and black shoes created an incredibly basic yet stunning outfit. Her newly chopped locks were split to one side, and she finished the appearance with a huge smile.

The actress was all about the sparkle and shine during her most recent outing, showcasing her post-pregnancy glow. She sparkled in a dazzling gold gown with a deep, plunging neckline, exaggerated sleeves, and a bodice that hugged her hourglass form from the waist down. She only required poker-straight center-parted hair, filled-in brows, colored lips, and an emerald handbag to improve her look.

Which sparkly outfit do you like the most?