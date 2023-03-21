One aspect of Allu Arjun‘s personality that stands out is his exquisite fashion style, which redefines chicness and retains class no matter what he wears. While he has made some of the most important choices in western aesthetics, he also wears Indian traditional costumes with perfect class. Here’s a look at some of his greatest Indian outfits that helped him stand apart.

Embroidered in black

Allu Arjun wears his black kurta with a golden animal design with style and authority. The PAN India superstar has absolutely nailed this look, exuding great vibes.

Plain Black Indian clothing

What could be better than a man in black? What makes the style more attractive is when the all-black is incredibly desi like Allu Arjun did when accepting an award.

White is the typical color for the Taj Mahal.

Allu Arjun seems twice as memorable in this photograph since he is clothed in a white kurta pajama as he stands at the Taj Mahal. He looks really good in white.

Pink and Beige Accents

Allu Arjun looks quite beautiful in this silk baby pink Sherwani with a beige shawl. Adding sunglasses to this attire was a wise decision because it helps him stand out. A great option for the wedding season.

Creame Indian clothing

Allu Arjun looks elegant and sophisticated in this white Kurta and beige jeans. The celebrity looks great with his mustache clipped, beard trimmed, and hair nicely set. It’s reasonable that we can’t get enough of his good looks.

All Black: Allu Arjun looks very dashing in black. The celebrity has nailed this look with a matching black scarf over his neck and well-set hair. It’s no surprise that his admirers like his desi clothing.