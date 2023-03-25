Time and again Mouni Roy, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani have catered goals with their fashion deck ups. The beauties of Bollywood have not only carved their own niches in the industry over the years, serving some amazing work on the screen with some big budget movies in the rundown. Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Brahmastra, Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns and Kiara Advani was last seen in the movie Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Coming to these divas’ fashion decks, the actresses have time and again been the divas with their preppy lookbooks on social media. Here’s how these beauties gave off goals in their classic mirror embellished lehenga cholis. Scroll down beneath to check on their looks in the designer lehengas:

Mouni Roy

Here’s when Mouni Roy looked absolutely stunning in an ivory white mirror embellished designer lehenga choli. The actress decked it up with a ruffled sleeve like dupatta to amp up the look. The actress completed the look with her long wavy curled hairdo, dewy bold eyes and nude plump lips. Here take a look

Tara Sutaria

When Tara Sutaria looked absolutely charming and gorgeous in her fuschia pink mirror embellished lehenga choli. The actress completed the look with a matching pink dupatta. The diva decked it up with mid-parted sleek hairdo. The actress completed the look with a pair of drop earrings in oxidise and amped it up with dewy minimal makeup look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks all dolled up in this stunningly intricate mirror embellished pink lehenga choli. The actress wore a pretty deep neck sleeveless blouse teamed it with a flared round matching lehenga skirt and a dupatta. She kept her hair sleek open and completed the look with minimal makeup.