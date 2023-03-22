Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved and appreciated couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have known each other for the longest time. For all fans of Alia Bhatt, it is no hidden secret that she’s had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor since her teenage days. It’s not a regular phenomenon for everyone that you actually get to marry your first-ever crush in life. Well, for Alia Bhatt, she’s actually and genuinely been that lucky because of which, she’s been embraced wonderfully by the Kapoor family. Both Alia and Ranbir are immensely close to each other and well, the best thing about the two has to be the fact that they don’t shy away from showing love and affection to each other in public.

Whenever fans get to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together on the big screen as well as in real life, it is nothing less than a visual delight for the fans. All of them even got to witness them at their best when they worked together in Brahmastra. The movie was a raging hit among the audience and we all loved it. So today, in order to give you all some special visual delight, we show you all some of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s cutest moments that will genuinely make you fall in love with them all over again. See below folks –

