Times when Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor served BFF goals

Here we give a toast to the time when Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor graced the popular talk show Koffee With Karan together in glamourous outfits, serving BFF goals

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan graced the Koffee With Karan couch last year together. The duo had a fun banter with the host in the show. However, before they headed to the show, Janhvi dropped a sneak peek of their stylish looks together on her social media, giving us BFF goals.

Janhvi Kapoor’s glitzy look

The actor gracefully adorned herself in an exquisite Alexandre Vauthier gown, expertly styled by celebrity fashion maven Lakshmi Lehr. The gown, a stunning multi-colored masterpiece, boasted shimmering sequin embellishments that added a touch of opulence. With a plunging neckline and a tantalizing bare back, the dress exuded sensuality. Gathered details on the front added a touch of elegance, while the floor-length hem and risqué thigh-high slit lent an air of drama to the ensemble. The bodycon silhouette of Janhvi’s dress expertly accentuated her curves, emphasizing her natural beauty.

Janhvi Kapoor made a deliberate choice to forego accessories, recognizing that the gown’s intricate embellishments spoke for themselves. Opting for a more minimalist approach, she selected a glossy nude lip shade that added a touch of sophistication. Her eyes were enhanced with a subtle smoky eye shadow, impeccably applied sleek eyeliner, and mascara that beautifully adorned her lashes. A radiant highlighter lent a luminous glow to her complexion, complemented by delicately blushed cheeks. Her eyebrows were flawlessly groomed and framed her face, while her nails were painted in a sleek black hue. Janhvi’s luscious tresses cascaded in side-parted, expertly curled waves, exuding a sense of effortless glamour.

Sara Ali Khan’s minimal fashion look

The actress donned an elegant sleeveless dress in a timeless black and white color combination. The dress showcased a sophisticated collared V neckline, embellished with a matching bow on the front, adding a touch of femininity. Ornate gold buttons adorned the dress, elevating its overall allure. With its body-hugging fit and a daring cut-out on the back, the dress exuded both sophistication and a hint of allure. The mini-hem length added a youthful and playful touch to the ensemble.

Sara opted for mauve lips, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, heavy mascara, and a dewy base. Her centre-parted open tresses completed the glam look. Gold-toned ear studs provided the perfect finishing touch.