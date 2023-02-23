Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved and admired superstars and actors that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man has been literally making everyone drool with his presence right from the very beginning of his career in the year 2000 and ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for him for real. Be it entertaining one and all with his special action-packed roles to entertaining one and all with his romantic movies and presence, Hrithik has always enthralled one and all always and in the best ways possible.

Each and every time Hrithik Roshan shares a new post on his social media handle to woo and entertain his fans to whenever his snaps go viral whenever he’s spotted by paparazzi or fans, the internet as well as fans simply love it and can’t keep calm. Well, this time, his latest photo with his stuntman is going viral and guess what? His shocking resemblance with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is stunning internet for real. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant, ain’t it? Aren’t you all surprised and shocked? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com