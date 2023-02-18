Taapsee Pannu and Malaika Arora are two of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. While Malaika Arora is a lot senior to Taapsee Pannu in terms of both age and experience in the Indian entertainment industry, Taapsee Pannu initially started burning hearts with perfection for the first time in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually burning hearts and creating a niche for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry. As far as big movie is concerned ladies and gentlemen, fans are currently waiting eagerly for her next big movie aka ‘Dunki’ with Shah Rukh Khan. What makes it all the way more interesting is the fact that this is a Rajkumar Hirani film and well, we are all super excited.

Their social media posts are extremely amazing and engaging and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end manages to win hearts with perfection and melt hearts of one and all. Well, right now, the duo have shared interesting content from their end and we love it. Taapsee Pannu is currently seen stabbing hearts like a queen in her latest fitness moment where she’s flaunting her back with perfection. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, is killing quite perfectly with her deep-neck bralette and pantsuit style and well, we are absolutely in awe of them for real. Well, do you all wish to check them out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic in the true sense of term, right folks? Brilliant and entertaining for real, ain’t it ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com