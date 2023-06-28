ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Trending: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's date moment gets captured by fan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular and adorable couples around and we love them. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at their end and how. You will simply love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Jun,2023 09:59:07
Trending: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's date moment gets captured by fan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most cutest and most inspiring couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. For the unversed, both of them dated for quite many years before actually tying the knot and getting hitched in the year 2021. It’s been more than a year now that the pair have been married. For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina always give their fans some romantic pair goals and that’s why, they are loved and adored by everyone for all the nice and wonderful reasons. It’s not everyday that you get to see Vicky or Katrina talk about their personal life. They always choose to spend quality time with each other whenever they get an opportunity and well, that’s the mark of a true and genuine couple.

Check out this latest viral photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from their holiday diaries that has been clicked by a fan:

Well, right now, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif seem to be enjoying a nice romantic holiday. It’s been quite a tough schedule for both. While Vicky is fresh from the success of his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif will soon be prepping for the release of Merry Christmas movie alongside Vijay Sethupathi and others. Earlier, we spotted the duo get snapped in a selfie with a fan. This time, a fan seems to have shot them enjoying a nice meal together with their family at a restaurant and well, as expected, the video is going viral everywhere. Well, do you want to check out and have a look? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Trending: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s latest vacation click goes viral
Trending: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s latest vacation click goes viral
Vicky Kaushal plays the monochromatic glam in tuxedo, see pics
Vicky Kaushal plays the monochromatic glam in tuxedo, see pics
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in coloured skirts, a visual delight
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in coloured skirts, a visual delight
Viral Video: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal caught candid at airport lounge
Viral Video: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal caught candid at airport lounge
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Twin For Airport Look; User Says ‘Attitude To Aise Dikha Raha Hai Jaise..’
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Twin For Airport Look; User Says ‘Attitude To Aise Dikha Raha Hai Jaise..’
Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘ZHZB’ success with Vicky Kaushal, here’s how
Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘ZHZB’ success with Vicky Kaushal, here’s how
Latest Stories
Kiara Advani’s ‘adorable’ red lehenga avatar is super cute
Kiara Advani’s ‘adorable’ red lehenga avatar is super cute
Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani taupe printed saree in satin organza, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani taupe printed saree in satin organza, a visual delight
Uff Haye Garmi: Esha Gupta’s burning hot avatar in pics
Uff Haye Garmi: Esha Gupta’s burning hot avatar in pics
Watch: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are cutest pair in town, here’s proof
Watch: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are cutest pair in town, here’s proof
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here’s why
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here’s why
Watch: Avneet Kaur’s burning hot transformation ramp walk is killer
Watch: Avneet Kaur’s burning hot transformation ramp walk is killer
Read Latest News