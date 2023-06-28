Trending: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's date moment gets captured by fan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most cutest and most inspiring couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. For the unversed, both of them dated for quite many years before actually tying the knot and getting hitched in the year 2021. It’s been more than a year now that the pair have been married. For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina always give their fans some romantic pair goals and that’s why, they are loved and adored by everyone for all the nice and wonderful reasons. It’s not everyday that you get to see Vicky or Katrina talk about their personal life. They always choose to spend quality time with each other whenever they get an opportunity and well, that’s the mark of a true and genuine couple.

Check out this latest viral photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from their holiday diaries that has been clicked by a fan:

Well, right now, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif seem to be enjoying a nice romantic holiday. It’s been quite a tough schedule for both. While Vicky is fresh from the success of his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif will soon be prepping for the release of Merry Christmas movie alongside Vijay Sethupathi and others. Earlier, we spotted the duo get snapped in a selfie with a fan. This time, a fan seems to have shot them enjoying a nice meal together with their family at a restaurant and well, as expected, the video is going viral everywhere. Well, do you want to check out and have a look? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Wonderful, ain't it?