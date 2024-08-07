Unlocking How Malaika Arora Stays Fit in Her 50s: From Intermittent Fasting to Early Dinner

At 50, Malaika Arora remains one of Bollywood’s most stunning and fit personalities. Her ageless beauty and toned physique testify to her dedication to health and fitness. Curious about her secrets? Here’s a look at the key practices that keep her in shape.

Malaika Arora’s Secret Behind Staying Fit-

1) Intermittent Fasting

Malaika Arora practices intermittent fasting and breaks her fast with hot water mixed with a spoonful of ghee. Alternatively, she sometimes has coconut water or jeera water. Her first intake after fasting typically consists of some juice and nuts. She fasts for 16 to 18 hours and usually eats her last meal at 7-7:30 in the evening.

2 Breakfast With Healthy Fruits

The Bollywood sensation always remembers her healthy breakfast, even on vacation. She usually starts her morning with a fruit plate containing kiwi, blueberries, dragon fruit, and grapes. These fruits are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, which help her feel lighter throughout the day. Additionally, she includes options like avocado toast, eggs, and whole-grain toast for balanced nutrition. Malaika also likes celery juice, which is known for its detoxifying benefits, as part of her breakfast routine.

3) Love For Yoga & Pilates To Stay Fit

Malaika Arora is not a lazy bum; she is often spotted by paparazzi in Bandra going for yoga. She shares the benefits of yoga on Instagram and motivates her fans to practice it, as it is central to her fitness routine. Yoga helps her maintain flexibility and strength and supports her mental well-being. Her daily yoga practice includes a range of poses that keep her body toned and agile. The actress loves to perform Pilates with her trainer as a partner to work out in a box shape.

4) Healthy Balanced Lunch

Malaika Arora also revealed her lunch menu: carbs, good fats, and more. She ensures her meal is rich in nutrients while being light enough to sustain her energy levels throughout the day.

5) Evening Snacks

Malaika chooses nutritious snacks that keep her energized between meals. These snacks provide essential nutrients and satisfy her cravings without compromising her fitness goals.

6) Early And Light Dinner-

Malaika’s dinner is an essential part of her fitness routine. She prefers to eat her last meal of the day early, by 7 o’clock, and prefers home-cooked meals, which aid digestion and help her maintain a healthy weight. Her dinner typically includes a mix of lean proteins, vegetables, eggs, lettuce, and a moderate portion of carbohydrates, and she tries to have a wholesome meal at night.

Malaika Arora’s approach to fitness and wellness in her 50s combines intermittent fasting, balanced nutrition, and a rigorous exercise routine. By prioritizing yoga, Pilates, and healthy eating, she exemplifies how dedication to fitness can lead to a vibrant and healthy lifestyle.