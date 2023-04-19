Khushi Kapoor is set to debut as an actor in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The starkid has been making rounds ever since the announcement. Looks like she is on the mark to follow in her sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps. And definitely, we are all excited to see her on the screen.

But keeping that aside, her recent pictures from Atif Aslam’s concert in Dubai caught our attention. The actress was there with her friends and family. Her pictures surfaced on the internet in no time.

Khushi Kapoor’s unseen pictures from Atif Aslam’s concert in Dubai

Khushi, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, caught everyone’s attention when she appeared in a stylish black dress with a fashionable handbag, impeccable makeup, and flowing hair.

Orry is a famous socialite and is close to many Bollywood stars who shared the pictures on his Instagram stories earlier. Where we can see Khushi having a blast at the concert along with Orry. Here take a look below-

Atif Aslam banned in India

Following the terrorist attacks in Uri, India, in September 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) banned Pakistani artists and technicians from working in Bollywood. The president of IMPPA, TP Aggarwal, said that the ban would be indefinite and called on the Indian government to expel Pakistani nationals from the country. The move by IMPPA was seen as a response to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with the ban causing widespread debate within the Indian film industry.