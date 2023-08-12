Vatsal Sheth and Ishi Dutta name their baby boy as ‘Vaayu Sheth’

Love and joy are in the air as celebrity couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishi Dutta embrace the enchanting journey of parenthood with the birth of their baby boy. The couple shared their delightful news on social media, and the online world couldn’t help but shower them with love and well-wishes. Vatsal himself expressed his gratitude with a heartfelt note, exclaiming, “Thank you all for the love and wishes”, accompanying a heartwarming picture capturing the trio’s radiant smiles at the hospital.

The celebrations continue as the couple’s heartwarming journey unfolds on social media. Ishi Dutta took to her own handle to share a special video, offering a glimpse into the precious moments of their son’s namkaran ceremony. The video encapsulates the essence of their family’s joyous time together, radiating the infectious happiness that comes with such a significant occasion.

The couple captioned the video with warmth, saying, “Namkaran Ceremony of our little one Vaayu Sheth”. It’s evident that the name “Vaayu” carries a sentiment as breezy and fresh as the wind, promising a lifetime of love and laughter for the family.

As Vatsal Sheth and Ishi Dutta embark on this beautiful chapter of their lives, their fans and well-wishers join in their celebration. With every update, this loving family of three is spreading joy and setting parenting goals in the most heartwarming and fun-filled way.