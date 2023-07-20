ADVERTISEMENT
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy; check details

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have become proud parents of a baby boy. They are excited to enter this phase of life as parents. Read here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jul,2023 10:56:03
Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have now welcomed their baby boy!! The news was shared on media portals and soon fans started to congratulate the couple. It is said that Ishita will get discharged from the hospital soon.

Ishita and Vatsal got married in the year 2017. They met and fell in love on the set of the show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. Ishita has been sharing updates regularly on her pregnancy.

Ishita is known for her role in the Ajay Devgn starrer film Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Vatsal was recently seen in Titlie and is presently seen in Naagin 6. He will also be seen in an upcoming Gujarati film.

As per the news that is coming in, both mother and kid are doing well.

Ishita was seen recently giving an update on her third-trimester pregnancy and talking about life as a mother. Also, the couple indulged in a photoshoot during pregnancy where they posed with a Dad-to-be and Mom-to-be placards. And now their happiness has no boundaries!! Ishita had recently put up her baby shower ceremony which her mother had organized as per their Bengali culture. The video had won hearts and Ishita was seen all pink, glowing during her pregnancy!!

Here’s wishing the new parents all the very best for this phase of life!! Join us in congratulating the couple.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

