Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome a little angel, family complete!

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth recently announced the joy of the arrival of their daughter, making their family complete now.

Ishita and Vatsal, who have often shared glimpses of their parenting journey, shared the happy news with a heartfelt social media post. Expressing her happiness, Ishita wrote on her Instagram, “Two to four heartbeats became one. Our family is now complete. Blessed to be the parents of a lovely baby girl.” This simple yet profound message reflects the immense joy and gratitude felt by the new parents.

The announcement marks a new chapter for Ishita and Vatsal, who are now playing the role of parents to their second child. Their fans and colleagues were eagerly waiting for the news, and social media has been flooded with good wishes messages for the growing family. Their family now grows to four members with the arrival of their daughter, adding another bundle of joy to their lives.

The couple had welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in July 2023, and since then they have often been sharing adorable moments of him.

During her second trimester, Ishita shared her excitement about her pregnancy in an interview with ETimes TV. She had said, “We are excited and much more prepared this time. With Vayu, every experience was new. I remember I used to run to the doctor often, but this time, my doctors are surprised that I am not calling them frequently.” To help her through this period, the actress also revealed that her parents have come to stay with her. Talking about her mood swings, Ishita emphasised that being a mother is a special journey and thanked Vatsal for being a great support system. She added that she had some physical difficulties about a month ago, but she handled them well.

Workfront

Ishita Dutta has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her remarkable performance in ‘Drishyam’ and its sequel. She has also appeared in well-known TV serials like ‘Bepanah Pyar’ and ‘Ek Ghar Banaunga’, proving her versatility as an actress.

Meanwhile, Vatsal Sheth, who rose to fame with his role in ‘Just Mohabbat’, has appeared in TV serials and Bollywood films like ‘Tarzan: The Wonder Car’.