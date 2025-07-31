Drishyam Star Ishita Dutta And Her Son Vaayu Hospitalised – Actress Shares Health Update

Popular television and film actress Ishita Dutta shared a shocking update on her social media, revealing that she and her son, Vaayu, were hospitalized. Known for her role in the hit film Drishyam, the star posted a photo featuring herself and her son with a short note sharing an update about her health and the struggle she has been facing for the past few days.

Ishani posted a photo featuring her and her son Vaayu’s hand with syringes stuck on, hinting at the severity. However, the actress did not disclose what exactly happened, but in her short note, she penned her pain. The actress shared that it has been a tough month for her as she has to go to the hospital for regular checkups, which didn’t allow her to look at her newborn baby.

Further, the actress emphasised that she and Vaayu are fine right now and recovering. In addition, she revealed the reason behind her recent weight loss and shared that it all happened because of her illness.

Ishita wrote, “It’s been a really tough month… At a time when I was supposed to be with my newborn, I was making hospital rounds instead. Thankfully, both Vaayu and I are doing much better now. A lot of you have been asking me about my weight loss – it wasn’t deliberate, just a result of being unwell.”

Actress Ishita Dutta is married to actor Vatsal Sheth. The duo recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on June 10, 2025. The couple became parents for the first time with their first child, a son named Vaayu, born on July 19, 2023.