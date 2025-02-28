Ishita Dutta Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Vatsal Seth’s Cute Kiss Steals The Spotlight

Everyone’s favorite Vatsal Seth and Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta are enjoying the happiest moments of their lives as the couple embrace parenthood for the second time. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they named Vaayu, in 2023, and after almost two years, Vatsal and Ishita will become parents to their second child, to be born in 2025. Embracing pregnancy time, Ishita flaunted her baby bump on her social media, but Vatsal’s cute gesture caught the spotlight.

Ishita Dutta dropped a video on her Instagram story as she embraced pregnancy. In the video, the actress is seen capturing herself in a mirror selfie while Vatsal Seth adores her with a back hug. The duo smiled for the camera, and their glowing face hinted at their happiness for the second bundle of joy. Pampering the mama, Vatsal kissed Ishita on her cheeks, but his kiss on the baby bump caught the spotlight, showcasing the unbound connection of a father with his child. And Vatsal is indeed the cutest dad.

It seems Vatsal was away from Ishita, and as he returned, the actress couldn’t resist sharing her happiness. She wrote, “Look who is here…” with a big smile. She looked adorable in a grey woolen co-ord set, which was comfortable yet so beautifully defined her cute baby bump. On the other hand, Vatsal looked charming in a pinkish warm hoodie-like T-shirt with comfy bottoms. Ishita and Vatsal never cease to treat their fans with PDA moments serving ‘couple’ goals.