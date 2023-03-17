Indian television and Bollywood actresses Sana Khan and Ishita Dutta are all set to become mothers. Sana Khan known for her movie Jai Ho and her husband announced that they are expecting their first child, Sana’s delivery is due in the month of July. As per a report in Times Of India, “I am very happy, I found the peace I was looking for. I found a husband who takes me closer to Allah. I am at peace and we both are working to get closer to each other. I was wishing in haram that I want to make my child aalim. We are announcing here that during the Haj days, we will have a little one. I am very happy, I am looking forward to it. Emotionally, I have had many ups and downs. I am waiting to have my baby in my arms. We are expecting our first child due in July.”

On the other hand, Drishyam fame Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth are all set to embrace a new journey as the couple is expecting their first child. Ishita was recently spotted at the airport flaunting a baby bump in a cute short dress. She looked super happy and the pregnancy glow was quite visible. The couple managed to keep the news of Ishita’s pregnancy under wraps until she was spotted at the airport in the afternoon today (March 16). Vatsal and Ishita tied the knot on November 28, 2017, in a very private and intimate ceremony. The couple fell in love while working with each other on Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.