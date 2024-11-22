Sana Khan announces her second pregnancy; pens a lovely post

Sana Khan, a former actress who stepped away from the entertainment industry to focus on her spiritual journey, has announced her second pregnancy. She shared the news through an Instagram post, accompanied by a heartfelt message and a video.

In her post, Sana expressed gratitude to Allah, referencing verses from the Quran and prayers for blessings. She also prayed for a virtuous and abundant family, acknowledging the divine power of Allah in granting such gifts.

View Instagram Post 1: Sana Khan announces her second pregnancy; pens a lovely post

Sana and her husband, Anas Saiyad, are expecting their second child, adding to their growing family. Their first child, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, born earlier this year, is preparing to step into the role of an older sibling.

The announcement reflects Sana’s ongoing journey of faith and family life. Since leaving her acting career in 2020, Sana has been vocal about her dedication to spiritual growth and her focus on building a meaningful personal life.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded her post with congratulatory messages and prayers for the family’s well-being. Many have expressed admiration for her commitment to balancing her faith with her family responsibilities.

Sana’s journey, from being a prominent figure in the entertainment world to embracing a more private and faith-driven lifestyle, continues to inspire her followers. Her recent announcement highlights the importance she places on family and spiritual fulfillment.

As the family prepares for their new addition, Sana’s supporters and followers join in celebrating this significant milestone in her life.