Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show, through its 16 seasons has given us many household names. Bigg Boss has seen a lot of contestants that went on to win the hearts of the audience and touch whole new heights of popularity and growth in their careers. A lot of them who made it to the show ended up gaining big Bollywood projects because of the platform. Today, we bring you a list of Bigg Boss contestants who were offered roles in Bollywood movies. Check below!

Shehnaaz Gill: Punjabi Ki Katrina impressed the audience during her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. She certainly introduced a distinct charm of cuteness that not only left the audience but also the host Salman Khan impressed. This made her beg a role in Salman khan’s highly anticipated movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. This one is indeed one of the biggest breaks any contestant has ever begged from Bigg Boss.

Sana Khan: The young diva, who has now quit the industry, was a part of ‘Bigg Boss 6’. During her journey, she managed to grab the attention of Salman Khan which made her enter the big screen. Sana grabbed her role in the 2014 release Jai Ho opposite Salman Khan.

Nora Fatehi: The Dilbar diva, who was a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 9’, is a well-known name today for super hit dance numbers, like Dilbar, and Garmi among others. Post her stint at Bigg Boss her career graph has truly turned upward while she also grabbed a role opposite Salman Khan in ‘Bharat’.

Sunny Leone: The diva moved to films after appearing on Bigg Boss. In fact, she bagged a project while she was a part of the show. Director Mahesh Bhatt offered her film Jism 2 which marked her Hindi debut. She later starred in movies like One Night Stand, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, and Beimaan Love among others.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: The popular TV actress bagged Ekta Kapoor and Dibaker Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. After an audition session within the house, the casting was finalized. The actress will feature in one of the anthology’s pieces.

Abdu Rozik: The young and talented star rose to immense fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16. He has already released his song Pyaar and will also feature in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan.

Santosh Shukla: The talented artist who entered the house as a wildcard contestant, was known for his friendship with TV actor Aashka Goradia. Santosh grabbed Salman’s attention which gave him a one-way ticket to play a role in Salman Khan’s film Jai Ho. Santosh played the role of a villain in the film.

