Sana Khan welcomes a baby boy

Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Saiyad have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple, who tied the knot last year, shared their joyous news with their fans and well-wishers. Sana shared an animated video on social media announcing the baby’s birth. Sharing the news, she expressed her gratitude to Allah.

Captioning the video on Instagram, Sana wrote, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. It is Allah’s trust, it is the best. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours (sic).”

Sana and Anas have yet to share any glimpses of their adorable baby boy. Since the announcement, the couple’s social media handles have been flooded with heartfelt messages and congratulations.

Sana, known for her remarkable performances in the entertainment industry, bid farewell to her acting career in order to pursue a more spiritual path. She embraced a new chapter in her life and found solace in her marriage to Anas.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sana and Anas on the arrival of their baby boy.

