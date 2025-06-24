Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan’s Mother Passes Away – Actress Requests Fans For Prayers

Sana Khan, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 6, is experiencing a personal loss today. The actress on her social media shared the sad news of her mother passing away. The actress also revealed that her mother was suffering from health issues and has now passed away. She also mentioned the details about the last rites of her mother.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sana wrote, “Inna Lillahi Wa inna ilaih rajioon. My beloved mother mrs saeeda has returned back to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition.”

Sharing details about Sana Khan’s mother’s last rites, the actress wrote, “Namaz-e-Janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabrasthan after isha salat @ 09:45.”

Actress Sana Khan is no longer part of the entertainment world. The former actress announced her decision to retire from acting in 2020. The reason behind her leaving the industry was that she wished to follow the path of spirituality and the teachings of Islam. Additionally, she married Mufti Anas Saiyad, a Muslim scholar and businessman.

However, before leaving the entertainment world, Sana was a well-known actress in the town. The actress has appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in its 6th season. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi in its 6th season. The actress has worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films before leaving the industry.

Currently, the actress is an entrepreneur and owns businesses, including a skincare business and a welfare foundation, alongside her husband.