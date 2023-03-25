Ishita Dutta keeps her fashion quotient on the top notch. Whether it’s western or Indian, the actress has never failed to astound us with her classic looks in saree. Speaking of sarees, Ishita’s saree saga has always been the most exquisite ones from the league. The actress often stunned millions with her amazing set of pictures on her social media handle, where the diva decked up in stunning designer sarees. Here we have shared three of her most stunning six-yard apparel, scroll beneath to check out:

When Ishita Dutta looked majestic in a saree by the brand Uttam Creations. The actress shared the pictures on her social media handle, where we could see wearing a sheer sequinned designer saree with purple and white. The actress completed the saree with a matching silver sequinned deep neck blouse. The diva decked it up with her long wavy hair, beautiful eyes and lilac glossy lips. For accessories, she rounded it off with matching purple choker neckpiece.

Have a look-

The time Ishita Dutta decked up in a gorgeous blue organza floral saree. The diva decked the gorgeous blue saree with a matching halter neck floral blue blouse. The actress completed the look with side-parted sleek pulled back hairbun. The actress completed the look with dewy soft eyes, with winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. The actress posed with a gorgeous smile on her face.

The picture was from her Diwali diaries. Have a look-

When Ishita Dutta embraced Drishyam 2 premiere in a stunning piece of green sequinned designer saree. The actress teamed the beautiful saree piece with matching sequinned blouse. The actress rounded the look off with her long mid-parted wavy hair, filled-in eyebrows, bold dewy smokey eyes and nude lips. She completed the look with a pair of diamond drop ear studs.

Have a look-