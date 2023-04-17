Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most admired and adored couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them dated for quite many years before eventually tying the knot and getting married in 2021. It’s been more than a year now that the couple have been married. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif always give their fans some serious couple goals and that’s why, they are loved and hailed by many for all the nice and good reasons. It’s not daily that you get to see Vicky or Katrina talk about their personal life. But well, if you are on The Kapil Sharma Show, you are bound to expect some interesting confessions.

Vicky Kaushal makes a sweet confession about Katrina Kaif:

In this viral episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Vicky Kaushal was seen talking about how Katrina Kaif got angry because Vicky Kaushal’s shoes were missing. Vicky says that Katrina Kaif wanted to get a nice bridal photoshoot done before sunset but her friends had hidden Vicky’s shoes as per a traditional custom in India. However, since they were getting late for the photoshoot, Katrina lost her cool and shouted and that’s why, the shoes came immediately. See the video below to see how they all had a laugh about it. See below folks –

Well, absolutely hilarious form of storytelling, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com