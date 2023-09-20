Movies | Celebrities

Vicky Kaushal VS Siddhant Chaturvedi VS Arjun Kapoor: Who Is Your Go-To Festive Inspiration In Kurta Pajama?

Vicky Kaushal and Siddhant Chaturvedi are handsome hunks of Bollywood. Recently, the stars served traditional fashion goals in kurta-pajama; check out who your inspiration

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Sep,2023 21:00:14
Where Bollywood divas ace their traditional looks for the festive, our handsome hunk also never fails to treat fans with their charm in traditional looks. The stunning Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Arjun Kapoor recently served as the go-to fashion moment in kurta pajamas.

Vicky Kaushal In Ivory Kurta Pajama

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Vicky Kaushal, for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, dons an ivory embellished kurta pajama. The glitter details give him a sparkling look. He paired the ensemble with a matching shawl. His charismatic hairstyle and mustache make him look like a perfect Punjabi Gabru. You can steal this look for your festive vibe and slay with your charm.

Siddhant Chaturvedi In Yellow Kurta Pajama

Gehraiyaan star Siddhant Chaturvedi is an inspiration for many when it comes to modern-day style. However, this time, the actor serves minimalistic glam in traditional kurta pajamas for the festive. The yellow embroidered color kurta with beige pajama completes his simple look. The brown shoes complement the simplicity. Steal the show like Siddhant in the minimal look.

Arjun Kapoor In Black Kurta Pajama

Arjun Kapoor dons a black kurta and white pajamas for the festive season. The sparkling details around his neckline make him look stunning. With the wristwatch, he completes his overall glam.

Whose traditional pajama kurta glam did you like the most? Please share with us in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

