[Video] Shriya Saran Sets Heart Aflutter in an Ethnic Pastel Lehenga Set For Fashion Week

Shriya Saran is one of the most well-known television actresses. The diva is killing the industry with her excellent acting ability and has been in several films. The Bollywood actress is well-known for her ability to draw attention on and off-screen. Furthermore, an ethnic pastel lehenga set never fails to enchant when worn stylishly to create a gorgeous appearance for fashion week. Please take a look at her lovely outfit.

Shriya Saran’s Ethnic Lehenga Set Appearance-

Shriya Saran looks stunning in her Pastel lehenga outfit. The outfit is a masterpiece, with a captivating array of floral embroidery that creates a gorgeous impact, adding depth and texture to her look. The deep V-neckline gracefully highlights her décolletage, the blouse features flared sleeves, adding charm and sophistication. Paired with a high-waisted bodycon and a flared floor-length skirt, her skirt perfectly hugs her body.

Shriya Saran’s Glam Appearance-

Shriya’s hair is styled in a middle-parted bun, which complements her outfit’s feminine look. Her makeup includes delicate shimmery hues on her eyes and cheeks and a nude matte lip color, which enhances her inherent attractiveness and gives her overall appearance a youthful glow. Shriya completes her gorgeous outfit with a long pink and white adorned necklace, earrings, bracelet, and rings, adding to her outfit’s elegance. In the video, she flaunts her dazzling appearance with a stunning ramp walk with a killer attitude.

