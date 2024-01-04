[Viral Moments] A sneak peek into Malaika Arora’s modelling days back in the ’90s

If you’re a fan of Malaika Arora, you’re in for a treat! As we have come across a super cool and nostalgic Instagram reel featuring some amazing moments of Malaika’s modelling days. The moments are truly taking us back to the days, and we are nothing but going all awe of the Chhaiya Chhaiya queen.

A look in Malaika Arora’s modelling days

Back in the ’90s, Malaika rocked the modelling scene and became every designer and photographer’s favourite. The reel takes us back to those good old days and reminds us why Malaika was such a big deal.

One of the coolest parts of her journey was when she teamed up with designer Wendell Rodricks. He made some mind-blowing outfits, and Malaika made them look even more awesome. It was like a perfect match made in fashion heaven!

And guess what? Photographer Farrokh Chothia joined the squad, and together they created some breathtaking pictures. These three – Malaika, Wendell, and Farrokh – became like the Avengers of the fashion world, making magic with every click.

Looking at the reel, you can see that Malaika wasn’t just posing for the camera; she was bringing those clothes to life! Her modeling days were like a fantastic fashion adventure, leaving a mark that still wows us today.

So, here’s to Malaika Arora, the ultimate style icon who made the ’90s a whole lot more fashionable. Her journey is not just a trip down memory lane; it’s a reminder of how she rocked the fashion world and continues to inspire us with her timeless elegance. Cheers to Malaika and her awesome modeling days!