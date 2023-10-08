[Viral Photos] Aishwarya Rai's pictures from her early modelling days leave internet in awe

Highlights:

Renowned for her timeless beauty, Aishwarya Rai continues to captivate the world with her stunning looks. At the age of 49, she remains a formidable force in the world of beauty, easily outshining many younger actresses.

Recent viral images from her early days as a model have resurfaced, causing a frenzy among her fans. These vintage snapshots of Aishwarya Rai have reignited the admiration for her, reaffirming her status as one of the most exquisite actresses in history. With her mesmerizing grey eyes, radiant complexion, flawless features, and unadulterated allure, she remains a visual delight for her admirers.

These images serve as a testament to her unrivaled beauty and modeling prowess, solidifying her position as the ultimate beauty queen. They evoke nostalgia for a time when natural beauty held sway, and the excessive use of makeup was not the norm.

The rediscovery of these previously unseen photographs has transported fans down memory lane, reminding them of an era when genuine beauty was celebrated. As these throwback pictures made their way online, netizens once again found themselves spellbound by the sheer grace of Aishwarya Rai, showering the comments section with accolades for her timeless allure.

Aishwarya Rai’s recent career take offs

Aishwarya Rai recently graced the runway at Paris Fashion Week in her capacity as the Indian brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, donning an elegant gold shimmering cape gown that stole the spotlight.

Turning to her cinematic endeavors, Aishwarya’s most recent appearance on the silver screen was in Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan 2,” the sequel to the 2022 film of the same name. The film features the esteemed actor Kamal Haasan lending his voice to the narration. “Ponniyin Selvan 2” is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s renowned five-part novel series bearing the same title.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai, a stellar ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu, reprise their roles in this epic drama’s second instalment. The narrative continues to delve into the captivating history of the Chola Dynasty.

