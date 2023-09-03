Movies | Celebrities

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble

Malaika Arora's Saturday escapade brought forth a breathtaking glimpse of the iconic Taj Mahal. The glamorous diva, who is currently unwinding in the enchanting city of Agra, treated her Instagram followers to a delightful photo album capturing the essence of the "monument of love."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Sep,2023 07:30:47
Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848186

Malaika Arora‘s Saturday escapade brought forth a breathtaking glimpse of the iconic Taj Mahal. The glamorous diva, who is currently unwinding in the enchanting city of Agra, treated her Instagram followers to a delightful photo album capturing the essence of the “monument of love.” In these captivating shots, Malaika radiates happiness as she strikes poses against the majestic backdrop of the Taj Mahal, which stands as a testament to timeless love.

Not just content with showcasing the architectural marvel, Malaika also gave us a sneak peek into her fashion game with classy breezy look for the getaway – a chic white kurta-pajama set. With her million-dollar smile, she effortlessly adds a touch of glamour to this splendid affair.

Check out-

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848174

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848175

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848176

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848177

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848178

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848179

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848182

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848183

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848184

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848185

And what better way to sum up her experience than with her caption that simply exclaims, “Wah Taj!” It’s safe to say that Malaika Arora was utterly mesmerized by the beauty that surrounded her.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora has dazzled both on and off the silver screen. Her dynamic presence has graced Bollywood in movies like “Dil Se,” “Kaante,” and “Welcome.” Beyond acting, Malaika has been an influential figure in the world of fashion and entertainment, setting trends and leaving her mark wherever she goes. With her enchanting Taj Mahal rendezvous, Malaika continues to prove that she’s not just a Bollywood star but a style icon with a penchant for exploring the world’s wonders.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Did Malaika Arora 'unfollow' Kusha Kapila amidst Arjun Kapoor affair rumors? 846448
Did Malaika Arora ‘unfollow’ Kusha Kapila amidst Arjun Kapoor affair rumors?
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others 846311
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others
Arjun Kapoor's solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora 844208
Arjun Kapoor’s solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse 841524
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838221
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party 837666
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party

Latest Stories

Shriya Saran Crafts Traditional Glam In South Gold Silk Saree With Stones Embedded Blouse 848259
Shriya Saran Crafts Traditional Glam In South Gold Silk Saree With Stones Embedded Blouse
Inside Divyanka Tripathi’s South Africa vacay diaries, see pics 848212
Inside Divyanka Tripathi’s South Africa vacay diaries, see pics
Alia Bhatt’s cover photos under fire as netizens decry heavy-handed photoshop 848154
Alia Bhatt’s cover photos under fire as netizens decry heavy-handed photoshop
Inside Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s luxe cruise, video inside 848100
Inside Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s luxe cruise, video inside
Kriti Sanon Gets Crowned As 'Woman Of The Year,' Pens Gratitude Note 848142
Kriti Sanon Gets Crowned As ‘Woman Of The Year,’ Pens Gratitude Note
Neha Kakkar's Die-hard Fan Burst Out Crying To Meet, Watch Video 848135
Neha Kakkar’s Die-hard Fan Burst Out Crying To Meet, Watch Video
Read Latest News