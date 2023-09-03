Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble

Malaika Arora‘s Saturday escapade brought forth a breathtaking glimpse of the iconic Taj Mahal. The glamorous diva, who is currently unwinding in the enchanting city of Agra, treated her Instagram followers to a delightful photo album capturing the essence of the “monument of love.” In these captivating shots, Malaika radiates happiness as she strikes poses against the majestic backdrop of the Taj Mahal, which stands as a testament to timeless love.

Not just content with showcasing the architectural marvel, Malaika also gave us a sneak peek into her fashion game with classy breezy look for the getaway – a chic white kurta-pajama set. With her million-dollar smile, she effortlessly adds a touch of glamour to this splendid affair.

And what better way to sum up her experience than with her caption that simply exclaims, “Wah Taj!” It’s safe to say that Malaika Arora was utterly mesmerized by the beauty that surrounded her.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora has dazzled both on and off the silver screen. Her dynamic presence has graced Bollywood in movies like “Dil Se,” “Kaante,” and “Welcome.” Beyond acting, Malaika has been an influential figure in the world of fashion and entertainment, setting trends and leaving her mark wherever she goes. With her enchanting Taj Mahal rendezvous, Malaika continues to prove that she’s not just a Bollywood star but a style icon with a penchant for exploring the world’s wonders.