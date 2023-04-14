Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular and admired actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we certainly love her as an artiste for everything that she has to offer to her fans. She’s tall, gorgeous and most importantly, she’s someone who’s extremely successful today after her own hard work and efforts. The last few years in particular have been quite amazing for Kriti Sanon at a personal and professional level and that’s why, come what may, they love all her posts. Be it her social media photos, videos or Instagram reels, Kriti Sanon grabs attention of the fans for all the good reasons.

Check out this throwback video of Kriti Sanon when a fan accused her of showing ‘attitude’:

More often than not, Kriti Sanon is someone who’s extremely kind, patient and supportive towards her fans. Whenever her fans ask her for selfies, she obliges more often than not. However, there was this one incident when a man repeatedly kept asking her for photos despite having clicked photos with her few minutes back. This apparently didn’t go down well with Kriti who was visibly upset and asked the man, “aree kitna photo logey?”. While her fans and the audience in general understood her viewpoint, there was this one netizen who accused her of apparently showing attitude. A user named danish_roynel wrote,

“Kitna attitude dikha rahi hai…jis din ye flop hojayegi…For ise gali ke kutte bhi nahi puchenge… fir khud chalegi ki koi to ajaye bass ek selfie lene.” Check out the video below –

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh and we are super excited. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com