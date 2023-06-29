Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s public debut as couple is leaving internet all gaga

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, Bollywood’s sizzling new pair, made a stylish entrance at the screening of their highly-anticipated anthology film, ‘Lust Stories 2’. The duo, who have been creating quite a buzz with their public appearances, finally made their official debut as a couple. The moment they stepped together, the photographs captured their undeniable chemistry, and the images quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Tamannaah-Vijay’s stylefile at the screening

The images from the event spread like wildfire online, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. Tamannaah stole the spotlight with her striking fashion choices, donning a white top and a black skirt that showcased her impeccable sense of style.

Vijay, on the other hand, exuded a magnetic appeal in his all-black ensemble, expertly accentuated by an overcoat adorned with artistic mosaic designs. The couple’s perfect synergy and the genuine happiness on their faces melted hearts, cementing their status as BTown’s hottest pair.

Tamannaah Bhatia earlier in an interview, confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma, leaving the internet go all frenzy on the pair. The couple definitely serves some mandatory couple goals to their fans. And this video that’s going viral all across, says it all!

Don’t miss out on watching the video capturing their beautiful debut together. Check below

For more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.