Viral Video: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s public debut as couple is leaving internet all gaga

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, Bollywood's sizzling new pair, made a stylish entrance at the screening of their highly-anticipated anthology film, 'Lust Stories 2'. The duo, who have been creating quite a buzz with their public appearances, finally made their official debut as a couple.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 20:58:51
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, Bollywood’s sizzling new pair, made a stylish entrance at the screening of their highly-anticipated anthology film, ‘Lust Stories 2’. The duo, who have been creating quite a buzz with their public appearances, finally made their official debut as a couple. The moment they stepped together, the photographs captured their undeniable chemistry, and the images quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Tamannaah-Vijay’s stylefile at the screening

The images from the event spread like wildfire online, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. Tamannaah stole the spotlight with her striking fashion choices, donning a white top and a black skirt that showcased her impeccable sense of style.

Vijay, on the other hand, exuded a magnetic appeal in his all-black ensemble, expertly accentuated by an overcoat adorned with artistic mosaic designs. The couple’s perfect synergy and the genuine happiness on their faces melted hearts, cementing their status as BTown’s hottest pair.

Tamannaah Bhatia earlier in an interview, confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma, leaving the internet go all frenzy on the pair. The couple definitely serves some mandatory couple goals to their fans. And this video that’s going viral all across, says it all!

Don’t miss out on watching the video capturing their beautiful debut together. Check below

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

“I was ‘pan-India’ before it was even a term,” Tamannaah Bhatia on her career timeline
Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia pull hilarity ahead of Lust Stories 2 release, watch
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia: The Electric Chemistry in ‘Lust Stories 2’ Ignites Anticipation
Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to the negative reviews on her intimate scenes in ‘Jee Karda’, read
“Finding balance on and off”, what is Tamannaah Bhatia talking about?
Tamannaah Bhatia is taking the corset style to next level, see how
Sonalee Kulkarni Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Her Smile Looks Magical
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara
RARKPK’s Tum Kya Mile was the first song Alia Bhatt shot for after giving birth to Raha
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Music Album ‘Sukoon’ Sweeps Three Prestigious Music Awards!
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Walk In Rain After Satya Prem Ki Katha Screening
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid gives steamy french kiss to Akanksha Puri
