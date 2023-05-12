Viral Video: When Kriti Sanon revealed real reason why she's single

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest and most appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the country. When it comes to fans and admirers, she loves to entertain them in the best way possible. Well, check out this old footage of her from the Kapil Sharma Show where she revealed why she's single

Kriti Sanon is one of the best and most incredible actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry who truly needs no introduction. In the past few years, Kriti Sanon has achieved tremendous success and prosperity and well, the entire credit for the same goes to the kind of hard work and dedication that she’s successfully managed to put from her end. The past few years have been quite wonderful and sensational for Kriti Sanon at a professional level and well, that’s exactly movies like Mimi, Shehzada and many more have been quite prolific for her in her professional career Not just that readers, expectations are quite high from her end when it comes to upcoming movies, eg, Adipurush and ‘The Crew’ starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

Check out this viral old video of Kriti Sanon where she spoke abou t why she’s single:

When it comes to making appearances on National TV channels, Kriti Sanon is a slayer and a sensation. When it comes to promoting her movies and content, one place where she absolutely doesn’t give a miss is none other than The Kapil Sharma Show. Well, in the same show, there was this one fine moment when Kriti Sanon was asked about her relationship in a fun and quirky, indirect way and well, that’s why we simply had a blast seeing the moment. Host Kapil Sharma joked in the most fun way possible and well, seeing the same, you will really have a good laugh. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, hey readers, are you all more excited for Adipurush or The Crew movie? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com