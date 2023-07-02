Viral Video: When Ranbir Kapoor made Alia Bhatt apologise to street vendor

In a heartwarming incident caught on camera, a rare and endearing video of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been making waves on social media. The footage captures a touching moment where Ranbir Kapoor playfully nudges Alia Bhatt, prompting her to apologize to a street vendor. The video, which recently surfaced online, showcases the caring and compassionate side of the couple. Shared by a social media page, the clip garnered attention, with netizens expressing their admiration for the actor’s thoughtful gesture.

Ranbir Kapoor’s gentle encouragement and Alia Bhatt’s immediate response highlight the humility and kindness exhibited by the duo. This viral video has struck a chord with fans, showcasing that even celebrities have the capacity to spread compassion and empathy in their everyday interactions.

Have a look-

The page sharing the video, wrote, “A rare adorable video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently surfaced, in which the former can be seen softly bullying her, making the actress say sorry to a person.”

However, while the page called it ‘Bullying’, netizens differed to the statement.

One wrote, “Hr is not bullying her. He is teaching her the correct way and also manners”

Another wrote, “I generally do not criticize people until absolutely necessary. Alia Bhatt is saying sorry here just for the sake of saying so. She does not have heart-felt regret in her tone and body language on saying so.”

A third user wrote, “This is probably where it all started, during promotion video of imtiaz ali movie”