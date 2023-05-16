Want to experiment with unique lipstick shades? Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are here with special inspiration

When it comes to women and their fashion swag, it's not just the outfits that matter but also the accessories. The lipstick shades also play an important role in enhancing the appearance of an individual. Well, here's your golden opportunity to learn some special lipstick swag from Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon

Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kriti Sanon are three of the most admired and loved actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The three of them have been entertaining the masses for the longest time and well, that’s why, we love them. While Katrina Kaif has been entertaining the masses with her presence in the Indian entertainment industry since the year 2000, Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh came in few years later and well, ever since then, we have truly been in love with her for all the right reasons. Both Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon started their career in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making their way to B-Town and well, today, they are stunners in the industry in the real sense of the term.

Check out how Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are dazzling hearts with their stunning lipstick shades:

Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon, all three of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and not just with their work in movies ladies and gentlemen, they have also been absolutely fantastic when it comes to their fashion and vogue game. All three of them have also had the ability to slay in stunning and unique lipstick shades. Well, in case you all ladies were wondering to select the right lipstick shade for yourself, well, this is your golden opportunity folks. Well, do you want to check out and get some swag going your way? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t? Sensational in the true sense of the term, right folks? Who’s lipstick shade do you all like the most? Who’s your absolute favourite? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com