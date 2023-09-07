Watch! A sneak peek into Kriti Sanon’s skincare regimen

Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood sensation, recently spilled the beans on her fabulous skincare regimen, and we’re here to give you an exclusive sneak peek! The diva, known for her flawless complexion and radiant beauty, took to her Instagram handle to share her morning skincare routine, the ultimate secret behind her stunning looks. So, grab your notepads and get ready to take some beauty cues from the enchanting Kriti herself!

To kickstart her skincare journey, Kriti begins her day with an invigorating ice water face bath. Now, you might be wondering, what’s the buzz about an ice-cold splash? Well, this refreshing technique does wonders for your skin! It helps tighten pores, reduce puffiness, and boosts blood circulation. Picture it as a natural wake-up call for your skin cells, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and ready to conquer the day.

After her brisk ice water wake-up, Kriti doesn’t skip a beat. She dives into her beauty arsenal and reaches for a serum. This step is all about prepping that canvas! A good serum can work wonders by hydrating, brightening, and rejuvenating your skin. It’s like a magic potion that lays the foundation for a flawless complexion, allowing your makeup to glide on like a dream.

But wait, there’s more! Kriti knows the importance of sun protection, and she doesn’t compromise on it. She generously applies a sunscreen that not only shields her from those harmful UV rays but also doubles as a moisturizer. Talk about a multitasking superstar! This step not only protects her skin but also adds a subtle glow, giving her that enviable radiance.

And last but certainly not least, Kriti seals the deal with her favourite lip balm. Because let’s face it, those luscious lips deserve some pampering too! A good lip balm keeps your lips soft and hydrated, ensuring that your smile remains as stunning as ever.

So, there you have it, the Kriti Sanon skincare routine decoded for you! It’s a simple yet effective regimen that keeps her looking flawless and fabulous. With ice water face baths, serums, sunscreen, and lip balm, you too can channel your inner diva and step out with confidence. Remember, the secret to radiant skin is consistency, and Kriti’s routine is a key to that. Now, go ahead and pamper yourself like the star you are!