Watch: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Full Masti At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Promotions

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh created a buzz on the internet as they began their promotions in Vadodara, Gujarat. They had great fun, and the duo entertained their fans as they usually do. And yet again, the duo entertained the viewers with their fun banter. Let’s check it out below.

Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s Fun Banter

A video shared by Viralbhayani shows Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from their promotions. Ranveer is seen singing, “mushkile haal hai tumhise ya tum hi ho mushkile high-speed pe walk, chiffon ki saree.” Alia responds, “Flight hume miss kerne wale hai.” They know how to pull attention with their chemistry and fun.

In the other video, Alia Bhatt entertained her fans with her singing talent. The diva wore a colorful plain saree paired with a blue blouse. Similar to her earlier look from yesterday’s promotion. The actress kept it simple with her open hairstyle and long jhumka. At the same time, Ranveer Singh donned a black suit and matching glasses.

Undoubtedly this fun couple always entertains their fans. The duo worked together in the film Gully Boy. Their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani will release in theatres on 28th July 2023.

