Alia Bhatt, the Brahmastra actress is dropping straight out hot mama goals in the latest video surfaced online. The actress who embraced motherhood last year, November, is not missing a single day at her workout to keep herself in shape. Time and again, the diva has been sharing videos, photos on her social media handle, featuring her workout schedules, and here again, the actress has stunned all.

A video of Bhatt has been surfaced online. We can spot the diva in stunning all black gym suit. She wore a grey-black gym jacket. She teamed it with black gym pants, half ponytail and black shoes. She rounded it off with no makeup on her face.

The actress steps out of her luxurious car, all smiling to the shutterbugs, her legit glow on face looked divine on camera, and netizens were all impressed with her fitness. Some couldn’t even believe that she just had a baby. The actress smiled all sweet and joyous to the paparazzies, and then headed inside the Yoga studio.

The actress tied the knot with her long-time love Ranbir Kapoor, last year April. The two got married in an intimate ceremony. They dated for five years before getting hitched.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Brahmastra. She is all set for her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, that shall also star Ranveer Singh in the male lead. The movie is helmed by Karan Johar and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.